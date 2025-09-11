Koukamma speaker faces disciplinary action after street scuffle caught on video
Dudley Maasdorp accused of pointing a firearm and hurling insults at residents in Joubertina
Koukamma municipal speaker Dudley Maasdorp is facing calls for disciplinary action after shocking videos emerged of him allegedly brandishing a firearm, hurling insults at residents and threatening to kill them during a chaotic street scuffle in Joubertina.
Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams condemned Maasdorp’s alleged conduct as unacceptable and unlawful and urged the municipality to take disciplinary action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.