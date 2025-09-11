ELECTRICITY PRICE
Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder
Energy regulator suspends senior staff member and orders independent audit
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has suspended a senior staff member and ordered an independent audit after confessing to a R54bn “catastrophic” error in its calculations of Eskom’s revenue requirements used to set tariff hikes.
Appearing before the parliamentary committee on energy, Nersa chair Thembani Bukula said a staff member responsible for oversight of the data-entry glitch that shortchanged Eskom has been suspended. An independent audit has been commissioned to get to the root of the miscalculations and shore up the regulator’s internal controls...
