Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder

Energy regulator suspends senior staff member and orders independent audit

11 September 2025
Tara Roos
Parliamentary Correspondent

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has suspended a senior staff member and ordered an independent audit after confessing to a R54bn “catastrophic” error in its calculations of Eskom’s revenue requirements used to set tariff hikes.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee on energy, Nersa chair Thembani Bukula said a staff member responsible for oversight of the data-entry glitch that shortchanged Eskom has been suspended. An independent audit has been commissioned to get to the root of the miscalculations and shore up the regulator’s internal controls...

