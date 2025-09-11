Opinions divided in meeting over proposed Ndlambe name changes
The process of proposed name changes in the Ndlambe Municipality was deadlocked once again during a meeting between officials and locals in Port Alfred on Wednesday.
The proposed changes are to rename Alexandria to Nkosi Chungwa or Emnyameni, Port Alfred to iCoyi or iCawa and the Kowie River to iQoyi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.