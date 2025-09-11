News

Opinions divided in meeting over proposed Ndlambe name changes

By Sue Maclennan - 11 September 2025

The process of proposed name changes in the Ndlambe Municipality was deadlocked once again during a meeting between officials and locals in Port Alfred on Wednesday.

The proposed changes are to rename Alexandria to Nkosi Chungwa or Emnyameni, Port Alfred to iCoyi or iCawa and the Kowie River to iQoyi...

