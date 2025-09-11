Sanctor High brings schools together for day of fun, sporting rivalry
Dozens of Gqeberha pupils from various schools kicked off spring in sporty style with a day of intense competition, family-filled fun and a splash of colour to welcome the new season.
The fun sports day hosted at Sanctor High started with a colour run before the pupils took to the fields to compete in rugby, netball, soccer and hockey...
