Court marks significant date for inquest into Biko’s death
Nearly five decades after the brutal death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, a formal quest for truth and accountability started on Friday, as the Gqeberha high court opened the first step of an inquest into his killing.
Biko died in police custody on September 12 1977...
