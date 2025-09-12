Feather Market to come alive with sounds of Spring
Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra to host concert on Sunday featuring visiting conductor and pianist
Spring will come alive with a symphony of sounds on Sunday as the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (ECPO) hosts its Spring Symphony at the Feather Market Hall.
The symphony will see the orchestra presenting breathtaking music under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Daniel Boico accompanied by talented Italian pianist Filippo Gorini...
