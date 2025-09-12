George building collapse rescue efforts featured in international journal
George fire and rescue station commander Santa Sternsdorff’s determination to share life-saving lessons from the tragic building collapse in the town has earned her international recognition.
Sternsdorff, who led efforts to rescue dozens of workers trapped when a multistorey building in Victoria Street collapsed in May 2024, killing 34 people and injuring many others, has been featured in the international Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) journal...
