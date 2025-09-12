Gospel star Xolisa Kwinana set to enthral fans at Gqeberha show
One of SA’s powerhouse gospel stars is returning to the Eastern Cape to perform at his first concert in Gqeberha for his album launch on Sunday.
Award-winning artist Xolisa Kwinana promises to uplift fans with riveting renditions of songs from his new album, Launch into the deep, at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.