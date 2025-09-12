Knysna municipality to be placed under administration
The Knysna municipality is set to be placed under administration following a decision by the Western Cape government taken at a special cabinet meeting on Friday.
The provincial cabinet decided to dissolve the Knysna municipal council and appoint an administrator, who will assume all executive and legislative authority until a new municipal council is elected...
