Convicted rapist Thabo Bester and his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are tabling an urgent application in the Pretoria high court on Friday to stop the airing of a Netflix documentary.
The documentary titled Beauty and the Bester is expected to be shown on Friday.
The pair have argued that the documentary contains defamatory information. Bester's lawyer, Courage Morero, says they want the court to permanently stop Netflix from releasing, broadcasting, streaming, advertising or publishing the documentary without Bester's consent.
WATCH | Thabo Bester applies to interdict Netflix doccie
