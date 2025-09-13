Plans to bridge digital divide between schools with smart classrooms
Negotiations are under way with a large technology company to donate smart classrooms to schools in an effort to bridge the digital divide in SA.
This is according to department of basic education director-general Simone Geyer, who was delivering a speech on behalf of minister Siviwe Gwarube at the SA Principals Association (Sapa) 2025 Lead the Change Conference in Gqeberha on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.