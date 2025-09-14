Sharwoods continues to thrive 100 years later
Gqeberha’s first filling station focuses on looking after its customers
The oldest existing service station in Gqeberha, and one of the oldest in the country, is celebrating a century and is still going strong.
Sharwoods Service Station at the bottom of Mount Road in North End was established by pioneer entrepreneur Alec Sharwood in 1925 and is today a bustling operation owned by PE Fuels managing director Johan du Plessis and his wife, Lindy...
