'Staff shortages, not foreign moms, behind Dora Nginza crisis'
As MPs zero in on undocumented migrants giving birth at Eastern Cape’s busiest maternity unit, staff say real problem lies elsewhere
While MPs question why undocumented foreign women are allowed to give birth at state hospitals, the real crisis at Dora Nginza Hospital, according to medical staff, is a severely understaffed maternity ward which sees about 170 childbirths a week and 24 Caesareans a day.
Doctors at the busiest maternity unit in the Eastern Cape said denying the undocumented foreigners care would be a gross human rights violation...
