Court hears how Andy Kawa’s financial future was ruined

By Msindisi Fengu - 15 September 2025

Andy Kawa, once a successful Johannesburg businesswoman who held top leadership roles at several listed companies, saw her financially secure future collapse after she was attacked and raped on the Gqeberha beachfront.

Testifying in Kawa’s damages claim against the SA Police Service in the city’s high court on Monday, a seasoned accountant said her incapacitation had cost her millions in potential earnings after the police were found negligent in their handling of the case...

