Dark weekend? Overtime powerplays ‘part of problem’
Several areas in city without electricity for up to three days, with homes, clinics and businesses affected
Parts of Nelson Mandela Bay are being left to go dark on weekends, with councillors saying municipal workers have snubbed their bosses, seemingly refusing to lift a finger after hours amid an overtime standoff.
The workers are said to have ignored a warning by infrastructure and engineering acting executive director Barry Martin that those who refused to work overtime during emergencies could face consequences...
