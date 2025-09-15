Evans’ bid to appeal against bail refusal at a crossroads
Murder accused Rob Evans’ second shot at bail hit an early snag on Monday when the matter was not even called in the Gqeberha high court due to an incomplete record.
Judge Nyameko Gqamana instead summoned the defence and the state to his chambers, where it was agreed that all parties would return to court on Thursday, though it is not clear if the appeal against bail will proceed on the day...
