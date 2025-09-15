Nelson Mandela Bay celebrates 85th anniversary of Battle of Britain
Led by World War 2 veteran Joy Robson, and organised by the SA Air Force Association, Nelson Mandela Bay celebrated the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain on Sunday.
Speaking to The Herald before the service at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Parson’s Hill, 100-year-old Robson said she recalled photographs of the German concentration camps in Europe, that had been smuggled out...
