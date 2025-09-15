R9.6m MTN debt leaves landlines at Bay ward offices, call centre silent
Residents unable to log service delivery complaints since Thursday
The landlines for Nelson Mandela Bay’s ward offices and call centre have been suspended as the city owes MTN R9.6m.
This has prevented residents from logging service delivery complaints since Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.