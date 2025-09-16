News

Ample evidence to convict suspended city manager, says state

Prosecution says only one of 12 accused in Nelson Mandela Bay toilet saga should be acquitted

By Kathryn Kimberley - 16 September 2025

The state has come out strongly against suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and her co-accused’s attempt to walk free in the R24.6m Covid-19 toilet scandal, arguing that there is ample evidence on which a reasonable court might convict.

In papers filed at the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, the prosecution said only one of the 12 accused — Port Alfred businesswoman Nonpumezo Ngotsha — should be acquitted...

