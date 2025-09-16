Ample evidence to convict suspended city manager, says state
Prosecution says only one of 12 accused in Nelson Mandela Bay toilet saga should be acquitted
The state has come out strongly against suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and her co-accused’s attempt to walk free in the R24.6m Covid-19 toilet scandal, arguing that there is ample evidence on which a reasonable court might convict.
In papers filed at the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, the prosecution said only one of the 12 accused — Port Alfred businesswoman Nonpumezo Ngotsha — should be acquitted...
