Benoni man who murdered wife in front of children sentenced to life

A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in front of their two children while she was reading a Bible was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Benoni magistrate's court on Monday. sentenced to life imprisonment.
According to NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the 42-year-old man, Mpho Motsoso killed his wife, Precious Mapuleng Mochadibane, in January 2023.
Mahanjana said at the time, the couple were separated at the request of Mochadibane who had said she needed space.
“On January 29 2023, he went to the house they once shared, where the deceased was with her mother and their two children, aged 16 and seven. He attempted to start a fight but the mother intervened and told him to sleep in an outside room,” Mahanjana said.
She said the following morning, Motsoso entered the house under the guise that he needed take a bath. He fetched a knife from the kitchen and went to the bedroom, where he found Mochadibane reading a Bible and attacked her in front of their two children.
Mahanjana said after the attack, Motsoso took Mochadibane's car keys and bank cards, drove off and later withdrew money.
He proceeded to a sangoma in Kliprivier for “spiritual cleansing”, where police arrested him after tracing the vehicle via its tracker. He had been in custody since his arrest after the NPA successfully opposed bail.
“During sentencing, Motsoso asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing his status as a first-time offender with no history of violence. Prosecutor Mahlangu opposed the request, stressing that he showed no remorse and committed a heinous act against his wife, whom he was meant to love and protect, in full view of their children,” Mahanjana said.
She added that a victim impact statement, facilitated by court preparation officer Nelia Radebe, revealed the psychological trauma suffered by the deceased's mother and children.
“The eldest child failed grade 12 that year due to the impact of the murder,” Mahanjana said.
Magistrate Betty Lesufi agreed with the state's submissions that Motsoso had shown no remorse and found no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
“The NPA welcomes the sentence, reaffirming its commitment to prioritising the prosecution of gender-based violence and femicide cases, and sending a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated,” Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Benoni man who murdered wife in front of children sentenced to life
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
TimesLIVE
