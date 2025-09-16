News

Don’t mess with our staffroom!

Despatch Primary teachers are furious with school governing body for ‘taking over’ their space for use as a temporary kitchen

By Faith Mtwana - 16 September 2025

A simmering row between teachers and the school governing body of Despatch Primary School has reached boiling point as the two sides feud over the conversion of the staffroom into a temporary kitchen.

The situation came to a head last week when pupils lost two days of valuable class time after a decision was taken to temporarily close the school due to the impasse...

