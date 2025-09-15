News

Former CFO, payroll clerk arrested for fraud

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2025
A payroll clerk who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
A payroll clerk who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit arrested a former CFO of Ratlou Local Municipality and a 53-year-old female payroll clerk for alleged fraud on Monday.

The former CFO, 35, was arrested in Madibogo and the other woman in Potchefstroom.

In March 2022, the CFO allegedly appointed the payroll clerk as an acting expenditure manager without the approval of the municipal manager.

“Investigations revealed that in November 2022, the CFO allegedly authorised payment of over R49,000 to the acting expenditure manager for an acting allowance.

The former CFO of Ratlou Local Municipality was arrested in Madibogo, North West.
The former CFO of Ratlou Local Municipality was arrested in Madibogo, North West.
Image: Hawks.

“It was further established that the alleged acting expenditure manager did not perform any duties related to her acting position,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.

They are expected to appear in the Setlagole magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 MG3 media launch
Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives | REUTERS

Most Read