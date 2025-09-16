News

From taxi rank serenader to recording artist

Latitah Matikinca’s music career took off after video of him singing at Kariega rank took social media by storm

By Simtembile Mgidi - 16 September 2025

From performing for passengers at the Kariega Terminus Taxi Rank to make ends meet, to trending on social media for his talent, Latitah “Latita” Matikinca is now set to release his first extended play.

The 22-year-old Kariega resident decided to follow his passion and took his talent to the street and social media, which has since seen him sign with a recording label and garner hundreds of thousands of views and reactions. ..

