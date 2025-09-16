From taxi rank serenader to recording artist
Latitah Matikinca’s music career took off after video of him singing at Kariega rank took social media by storm
From performing for passengers at the Kariega Terminus Taxi Rank to make ends meet, to trending on social media for his talent, Latitah “Latita” Matikinca is now set to release his first extended play.
The 22-year-old Kariega resident decided to follow his passion and took his talent to the street and social media, which has since seen him sign with a recording label and garner hundreds of thousands of views and reactions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.