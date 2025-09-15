Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma was not hostile towards DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, court told

The prosecution team in the bail application of Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, says “it’s a fallacy” that a man who turned state witness was getting away “scot free” in the murder of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.
“I am always baffled. The witness would have to come and testify truthfully. Each and every case has its own circumstances,” senior prosecutor advocate Lawrence Gcaba told the Howick magistrate’s court on Monday.
For the section 204 witnesses to be granted amnesty, they must answer all questions truthfully, even if the answers implicate them, he argued.
Gcaba was replying to defence advocate Sthembiso “Sticks” Mdladla’s argument that the state was relying on the evidence of Zwelithini Buthelezi, Zuma’s induna who allegedly killed Ndlovu.
“Its clear that the plan by the state to place him under witness protection and is now a bargain of the state. It's clear Buthelezi was pivotal. There is no strong case by the state,” said Mdladla.
Zuma, with Thabani Masobho Hlongwa, 31, Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, and Thabo Mathonsi, 26, are charged with murdering Ndlovu.
Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home in December 2023 in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.
Gcaba had earlier argued that a land dispute in Mpophomeni, near Howick, coupled with Ndlovu's stance against the rampant use of illegal electricity connections, was a possible motive for the murder.
Mdladla argued on Monday that the motive for murder was remote from Zuma, who had no hostility towards Ndlovu, who was his relative. “The state draws inferences that Zuma benefited. These monies of land sale were paid directly to the tribal authority account,” said Mdladla.
He accused the state of fabricating evidence. “The source of the information is the beneficiary of the deal. The state is just clutching at straws.”
Gcaba said Zuma had ordered the hit on Ndlovu.
“He [Zuma] ordered the hit as so that he could not get his hands dirty.”
He said the state had a prima facie case linking Zuma, in whose prison cell a cellphone had been found.
Public interest in the matter remains high. DA activists led by provincial leader Francois Rodgers and members of the public packed the small courtroom. There was a strong police presence inside the courtroom, with members of a specialised police unit observing the proceedings.
Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma was not hostile towards DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, court told
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Gcaba said the state maintained that the motive for the killing was linked to the dispute over the land between the DA-governed uMngeni municipality and the tribal authority. The person who was selling the land was Buthelezi.
“Buthelezi is in charge of operations and reports to Zuma. It would have been disobedience on the part of Buthelezi to sell land without Inkosi Zuma knowing. Did he stop the induna when he was selling land? Did he take action? ... The contrary was true because he was directly benefiting,” said Gcaba.
Gcaba maintained the proceeds from the land sale would not have gone to Zuma directly.
“It would have been stupid for that to happen,” he said.
Gcaba said an Eskom generator was found at the Impendle home of Zuma, with no explanation being given on how it had landed there.
He said the state was also investigating an allegation that R200,000 had been offered to a magistrate who had granted bail of R25,000 in the murder case of Qalokunye Zuma in July this year. The money was offered by former deputy mayor of Msunduzi municipality Thobani Zuma. QAalokumye, who was also Zuma's relative, was shot dead and at his home in Impendle in January 2023.
“Whether is it true we don’t know,” said Gcaba. He said Zuma was a flight risk as he had nothing to lose as he faced life imprisonment in the Qalokunye Zuma and Ndlovu cases. “He could escape to (Eswatini) knowing well the challenges of extraditing inmates,” said Gcaba.
There was also evidence that Zuma had interfered with witnesses.
Mdladla said his client has two children with his wife while there are eight other children for whom he pays maintenance of R300,000 per month. He has 400 cows, 45 goats and 120 sheep and gets a gross monthly income of R25,000 from the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta).
He also owns tractors worth R700,000 and property worth R6.1m.
Gcaba doubted the tractors Zuma is said to own were his, or were from Cogta to uplift communities.
Mdladla said his client suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and a heart condition.
The matter has been adjourned to September 30.
TimesLIVE
