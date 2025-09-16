A Gqeberha man who allegedly shot dead his elderly mother with a hunting rifle has been granted bail of R5,000.
Christo Nel, 64, allegedly shot 87-year-old Ria three times in the head on the night of August 23, before handing himself over to the police.
The incident occurred at the Sherwood retirement village where Nel had also been staying to look after his frail mother.
In the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, magistrate Abrie Landman said there was no evidence to suggest that Nel would seek to evade his trial if he were granted bail, or that he had violent tendencies.
Landman said while the court took account of the trauma suffered by the residents of the retirement village, he was satisfied that Nel had handed himself over and had since co-operated with the authorities.
Any outrage had to be balanced against the accused’s right to liberty.
He accordingly granted Nel bail of R5,000 subject to conditions including house arrest at a residence in Kragga Kamma Road, Lorraine, organised by his brother, and reporting daily to the police station.
He was also instructed to present himself for his next scheduled court appearance on November 20.
The Herald
Man accused of shooting mom, 87, with hunting rifle granted bail
Image: 123rf
A Gqeberha man who allegedly shot dead his elderly mother with a hunting rifle has been granted bail of R5,000.
Christo Nel, 64, allegedly shot 87-year-old Ria three times in the head on the night of August 23, before handing himself over to the police.
The incident occurred at the Sherwood retirement village where Nel had also been staying to look after his frail mother.
In the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, magistrate Abrie Landman said there was no evidence to suggest that Nel would seek to evade his trial if he were granted bail, or that he had violent tendencies.
Landman said while the court took account of the trauma suffered by the residents of the retirement village, he was satisfied that Nel had handed himself over and had since co-operated with the authorities.
Any outrage had to be balanced against the accused’s right to liberty.
He accordingly granted Nel bail of R5,000 subject to conditions including house arrest at a residence in Kragga Kamma Road, Lorraine, organised by his brother, and reporting daily to the police station.
He was also instructed to present himself for his next scheduled court appearance on November 20.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News