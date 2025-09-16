Senior citizens show you are never too old for sports at golden games
While the youthful prowess of some of the world’s best athletes are on display at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan, a more laid-back talent took centre stage at the Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha for the District Golden Games.
The celebration started with Chapman High School’s march and drill band leading the elderly competitors in procession as they proudly displayed their club colours and banners before Nelson Mandela University students took them through their paces in a series of aerobic exercises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.