Shocking overtime figures revealed, with one metro worker clocking R52,717

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers have claimed staggering overtime payments — one earning R40,616 in August for 209 hours, another R52,717 for 169 hours — while a suspended employee also managed to claim overtime.
These revelations were made by corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
For the employee who worked an extra 209 hours in August, it would average 6.7 hours of overtime a day, including weekends.
The other would have worked an extra 5.5 hours a day on average, including weekends.
The city spent R415m on overtime in the 2024/2025 financial year.
Xhego was updating the committee about the overtime threshold issue that resulted in staff refusing to work after hours since the city implemented a cap in August.
This followed a June council decision to reduce overtime pay for those who earned more than the salary threshold.
Councillors say the decision has left communities in the dark on weekends due to unattended electricity faults and other service delivery complaints.
The city was locked in local labour forum (LLF) meetings on Monday and Tuesday, where discussions with unions and other stakeholders were held in a bid to resolve the issue.
The metro has engaged officials from the employment and labour department to see if the law can be adjusted to accommodate it.
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth enforced an overtime threshold for government and municipal employees earning above a certain amount earlier in 2025.
For the metro, the threshold applies to grade 4 employees earning more than R261,000 a year, according to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA).
This means they earn less than before when working overtime.
But the city wants the law amended to allow overtime pay for staff to be calculated at notch one of task grade 12, with a cap of 80 overtime hours a month.
Addressing the committee, Xhego told councillors that there were staff members who worked more than the 40-hour overtime cap a month.
This was the limit set by the city’s overtime policy before the new threshold took effect.
“Even the 80 hours we are requesting now, some employees have been exceeding it,” Xhego said.
She said one employee worked 100 hours of overtime in July and earned R31,000.
The same employee worked an extra 209 hours in August and earned R40,616.
Another employee worked 132 hours of overtime in July and was paid R27,861.
However, in August, after working an additional 169 hours, the worker received R52,717.
“One of these employees, in one of the months where he claimed overtime, was on suspension but still managed to work overtime and claimed overtime.
“If we analysed this, we could easily show you that many employees work more than 100 hours [of overtime] per month.”
Xhego said this was a regular occurrence, especially in the electricity and energy department, with administrators, junior and senior clerks, and IT specialists working more than 40 hours overtime a month.
“We have long picked up that there’s an element of abuse, hence we are asking the minister to at least allow for 80 hours of overtime, which we have consensus on at the LLF.
“Obviously, we won’t get employees to work all these hours. It will just be our cap.
“We are also going with the proposal of paying overtime based on notch one of grade 12, which is still a matter of discussion with the unions.
“The minister may not agree with the request and perhaps allow for 60 hours if our motivation is not good enough.”
DA councillor Annette Lovemore said they had been previously told in the committee that the city had obtained a legal opinion on the overtime issue after they requested it numerous times.
“This was changed in a subsequent meeting to say it was a Salga [South African Local Government Association] opinion, which we still have not seen,” Lovemore said.
“We contend that the department of employment and labour is misinterpreting its own legislation, and it won’t be the first time.
“For example, Cape Town got no permission from the department of employment and labour, nor does it need it to negotiate its own internal threshold.
“The law is silent for people who earn above the threshold, which means it can be negotiated internally.”
DA councillor Duncan Monks said the city should find ways to ensure employees completed more work during regular hours, with compensation tied to meeting their targets.
“When I look at this situation, we are encouraging our employees to look into the growth of their salaries through overtime, which is a quantitative vs a qualitative approach.
“A quantitative approach doesn’t allow for the best service delivery for the communities, a healthy work environment or practices.
“Instead, it encourages them to be on site and not to do the best they can while they’re there.
“We need to adopt an approach where our workers strive to do more during the normal working hours, which means they will need to work less for overtime and compensate them for this based on their performance and achieved targets through bonuses.”
No ANC councillors attended the committee meeting.
The committee is made up of ANC and DA councillors.
Human resources director Yolanda Dakuse said that, in line with the constitution, the Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), Cape Town had a divisional collective agreement to negotiate its conditions of service.
“The issue of overtime and the threshold was part of their divisional collective agreement concluded with the parties represented in that council, which is allowed in terms of Section 49 of the BCEA.
“They also had overtime issues and found a way to work around this.
“We are getting there, but unfortunately for us, we already have an issue highlighted by the National Treasury and the auditor-general in terms of the norms and standards on how our salary bill affects the operational budget of the institution and its financial health in general.”
Dakuse said the intention of negotiation with the department was for it to allow the municipality to determine which services would be better delivered using a shift system and its pros and cons.
