Was mercy the motive in elderly mom’s killing?
Court hears woman was bedridden and ‘experiencing unbelievable pain and discomfort’
A suspected mercy crime is at the centre of the case against Christo Nel, 64, who allegedly shot dead his 87-year-old mother, Ria, at her Sherwood retirement village home in August.
The Gqeberha magistrate’s court heard on Tuesday that the elderly woman had been in severe pain and was being cared for by her son when he allegedly fired three shots to her head with his hunting rifle on August 23, before handing himself over to the police...
