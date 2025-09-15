He said the investigations are beyond his control.
TimesLIVE
'We're still waiting': McKenzie on investigations into Kenny Kunene
Journalist
Image: Werner Hills
PA leader Gayton McKenzie has urged supporters to be patient as investigations into his deputy Kenny Kunene are still under way.
In July Kunene was placed on a 30-day leave of absence after he was found at the home of murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe, prompting McKenzie to launch an investigation.
“I believe Kenny 100%,” McKenzie said at the time. “I can't expect everyone to believe him, hence we’re launching a full investigation to prove what we know, that he is innocent. We will share the whole process and findings.”
While the 30-day deadline has passed, McKenzie said the investigation team is still probing the matter.
“The investigators have interviewed the deputy [leader] and everyone else,” he said in a Facebook live stream.
“We are waiting for the results. They will give us the report soon.”
He said the investigations are beyond his control.
“People have been asking ‘what happened with the case? You said in 30 days'. I’m not the one investigating this matter. I told you who is investigating and we must wait because we can’t interfere with the investigations. We are still waiting.”
Molefe is accused of being the mastermind who ordered the hits on DJ Sumbody and Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer killed after his company allegedly flagged price gouging in a Transnet tender.
Asked at the time what he was doing at Molefe’s house, Kunene said he was accompanying a young journalist from African News Global.
McKenzie expressed confidence in his story.
“I know Kenny. People think he's my friend but he's not. He was my friend, but he went past that and became a brother I never had. He's the one person who made me change my life in jail. He's the godfather of my children. I'm the godfather of his children.
“He would never get involved with murders. That's not him. He's a good man. He would never hurt a fly, he's not a violent person. I know he's innocent.”
TimesLIVE
