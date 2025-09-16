Women of pop to take centre stage in tribute show

An electrifying tribute show celebrating the biggest female pop anthems of the past 15 years is coming to Gqeberha at the weekend.
Wild Women of Pop will take over the stage at Centrestage@Baywest on Friday, as the dynamic production brings to life the chart-topping hits from more than 25 international superstars including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Adele, Sia, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Meghan Trainer, Sabrina Carpenter and Selena Gomez.
The show introduces Micayla Oelofse, who gained national recognition as the third-place finalist on Idols SA Season 15 in 2019.
At just 18 years old, she was the youngest contestant in the competition that year.
Oelofse demonstrates exceptional vocal range and versatility, performing songs across multiple genres.
She is joined by another relative newcomer to Centrestage, Tsosoloso Moeng, who knocked her Centrestage debut out of the park two weeks ago when she fronted the show, Voices of Our Time.
They are joined by stalwarts Tara-Jane Stern, whose Kids Rock franchise has taken junior schools by storm, as well as powerhouse Kalyn du Plessis, who fronted Centrestage’s popular Absolutely Abba tribute recently.
The show promises an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, choreographed performances, and all the female-led hit songs that have dominated radio waves and streaming platforms since 2015.
Their carefully curated set list spans the evolution of contemporary pop music, featuring everything from Chappell Roan’s viral sensation Pink Pony Club to timeless classics such as Alicia Keys’ Girl on Fire.
Audiences can expect high-energy dance numbers including Shake It Off, New Rules and Party in the USA, alongside intimate solo moments showcasing the vocal prowess required for songs like Adele’s All I Ask and Loren Allred’s Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.
The production incorporates medleys from major artists such as Miley Cyrus and features both solo performances and dynamic group numbers that highlight the collective talent of the four-member cast.
Wild Women of Pop celebrates the artistry and the larger-than-life personalities of today’s most influential female performers.
With its perfect blend of nostalgia and current hits and exceptional vocal performances, this tribute show promises to be a must-see event for music lovers of all ages.
The production showcases not only the incredible range of modern pop music but also the versatility of local performers bringing these international hits to life on the Centrestage stage.
Centrestage is running an ongoing initiative where parents can introduce children under the age of 18 to theatre by bringing them along at no cost for selected shows, including this one.
Meals are available at R80 at the venue between 6.15pm and 7.15pm. The show starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost between R120 and R180 and are available through Wendy on 083-225-5401 or through Quicket.
The Herald
Women of pop to take centre stage in tribute show
Image: SUPPLIED
