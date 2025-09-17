Andy Kawa wins legal claim against the police
Rape survivor, activist and former businesswoman Andy Kawa has successfully sued the police ministry.
Kawa’s matter came to an end in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday when an order was granted in her favour after a settlement agreement was reached between her legal team and the state...
