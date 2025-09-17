By early 2025, at least 121 cases were formally transferred to the task team, including high-profile murders and corruption-linked attacks, he said.
Financial challenges hampered work of political killings task team — Mkhwanazi
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi listed financial bottlenecks and lack of capacity as issues that hampered the work of the political killings task team in the province.
Testifying before the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi described how the team’s operations often depended on contested funding approvals, while its growing mandate stretched its already limited resources thin.
Mkhwanazi said when he took the role of acting commissioner in May 2018, he was immediately confronted with an underperforming structure.
“In the initial briefing, the interministerial committee was not quite pleased about the progress made by that team,” he said.
“Their key aim was to make sure that the integration of different stakeholders within the justice system worked together to address the problem of killings of political leaders in the province.
“As the head of the [police in the] province at the time, the task to revise this plan fell on my shoulders.”
He said a month later, in June 2018, he had presented a new framework to the committee, which approved a revised strategy and budget.
“We understood as a commission that there is a budget allocated by the chief financial officer for policing in the province, which is already prioritised for police stations and communities.
“This is a project we proposed on the side, which is why we asked that the national office allocate a budget specifically for it [the task team], so as not to interfere with the operational budget.”
Mkhwanazi explained that funding was always ring-fenced at the national level, but allocations were inconsistent.
“Each time we make submissions, we request new funding and the funding is allocated. At times, we will ask for R1m and they will give us 50 cents, as a typical example.”
According to Mkhwanazi, while the political killings task team’s operations were becoming more structured, its mandate was also expanding.
By early 2025, at least 121 cases were formally transferred to the task team, including high-profile murders and corruption-linked attacks, he said.
Many involved officials, such as CFOs and municipal managers, who became targets after resisting corrupt procurement demands.
However, despite the strain of the investigations, Mkhwanazi said the team had delivered strong success rates.
Mkhwanazi also claimed the letter to disband the political task team had gone back and forth between the authors and the police minister before the chief of staff’s office was pressurised to send it to the national commissioner.
He said now suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu did not have the power to disband the team formed by the interministerial committee to investigate political killings.
He said he received the letter through WhatsApp from a friend.
The letter said that the services of the team were no longer required and that it was not adding any value to the fight against crime.
Mkhwanazi told the commission that after he received the letter, he then called the chief of staff in the minister’s office to ask about its authenticity.
“So I asked about it, whether he is aware, or maybe it is just a fake letter that was created by someone and is circulating.
“And his response was ‘yes’, he is aware of the letter. The letter has been going back and forth. Someone is sending it to the minister. Eventually, he was put under pressure to dispatch it to the office of the national police,” he said.
Mkhwanazi, during a media briefing in July, said the decision may have been influenced by Mchunu’s associates, including businessman Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, and another associate, Brown Mogotsi.
“Further analysis of the chats indicates that Matlala is financially supporting the minister of police and Mr Brown Mogotsi’s political endeavours,” he said. — Sowetan
