News

Glimmer of light for Nelson Mandela Bay’s dark streets

Contractors provisionally appointed, work due to begin in October on repairing about 10,000 non-functioning street lights

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 September 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay’s long-neglected street lights are finally set to be repaired, with nine contractors provisionally appointed and work due to start in the first week of October.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said service level agreements were being finalised...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 1
Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione | REUTERS

Most Read