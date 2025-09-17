After nearly a decade in rehabilitation, Xulu learnt property maintenance, carpentry and baking skills. He went back to school and finished his matric.
Rollerblading as a mode of transport enables him to navigate traffic, weaving through the streets even during peak hours, ensuring he can get from his home in Ntuzuma to his job as a general worker at a China mall in Durban Central by 7am.
Xulu has also acquired a new role outside the city centre, where he uses his maintenance skills. He believes maintaining focus and engaging in positive activities helps him stay motivated and keep moving forward.
In the early 2000s Xulu was one of the 2.6-million South Africans struggling with addiction. Today, sober for nine years, Xulu glides on his rollerblades, symbolising his triumph over adversity as he moves forward, leaving the shadows of his past behind.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Former drug addict rollerblades his way to recovery
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A former drug addict has turned his rollerblading skills, honed during a rehabilitation programme, into an innovative mode of transport for his daily commute.
Njabulo Xulu, 31, originally from Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has moved to Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma with his family.
During his primary school years he was exposed to smoking, sparking his curiosity to experiment with it. One day at school he collected random leaves, wrapped them in paper and began smoking.
A year later he started picking up the remnants of dagga discarded by his uncle after smoking, a turning point in his life which affected his early education. He began to skip classes and became immersed in an environment that led to homelessness and substance abuse.
Xulu found himself on the streets in Durban, where he and his peers were considered “troublesome youth”.
uMthombo Street Children SA, an NPO dedicated to assisting homeless youth, came to his aid when it established its Durban offices in 2004. The organisation gave him an opportunity to reclaim his life.
Accustomed to handling cash as a drug distributor, Xulu escaped from the rehabilitation centre several times. However, a teacher at the centre recognised his potential and he was repeatedly picked up from the streets and sent back to the centre.
From 2007 to 2016 Xulu dedicated himself to recovery, acquiring vital life skills and an understanding of manhood. In a city where he nearly destroyed his life, Xulu managed to turn it around, becoming the talk of the town for his rollerblading skills.
After nearly a decade in rehabilitation, Xulu learnt property maintenance, carpentry and baking skills. He went back to school and finished his matric.
Rollerblading as a mode of transport enables him to navigate traffic, weaving through the streets even during peak hours, ensuring he can get from his home in Ntuzuma to his job as a general worker at a China mall in Durban Central by 7am.
Xulu has also acquired a new role outside the city centre, where he uses his maintenance skills. He believes maintaining focus and engaging in positive activities helps him stay motivated and keep moving forward.
In the early 2000s Xulu was one of the 2.6-million South Africans struggling with addiction. Today, sober for nine years, Xulu glides on his rollerblades, symbolising his triumph over adversity as he moves forward, leaving the shadows of his past behind.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News