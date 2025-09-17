News

IN PICS | Mkhwanazi first in line to present evidence before the Madlanga commission

By TimesLIVE - 17 September 2025
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi speaks at the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was first in line to present evidence on Wednesday when he appeared before the commission of inquiry investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the justice system.

Mkhwanazi's July media briefing sent shock waves around the country when he alleged SAPS deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had disobeyed instructions about the disbandment of the province’s political task team investigating high-profile murders.

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was first in line to present his evidence at the Madlanga commission.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will take the commission through evidence that seeks to prove there has been interference in the criminal justice system by high-ranking officials.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Chair of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
During his July media conference, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi let rip a slew of allegations against high-ranking officials in the criminal justice system.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The KwaZulu-Natal commissioner exuded confidence when he appeared before the commission on Wednesday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Sibiya has since been suspended by national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu was placed on leave of absence after being accused of interfering in police investigations.

