Resolution in sight in Andy Kawa’s civil claim against police

By Msindisi Fengu - 17 September 2025

The protracted civil case between rape survivor Andy Kawa and the police may finally be approaching a resolution, with the matter postponed to Wednesday to allow for potential settlement negotiations.

Testimony in the matter continued in the Gqeberha high court for much of the day on Tuesday...

