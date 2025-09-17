Shell should not be allowed to ‘keep spoils of unlawful process’
Concourt hears appeal against SCA ruling that opens door to oil exploration along Wild Coast
Oil giant Shell should not be allowed to keep the spoils of an oil exploration right which was granted after an unlawful process, the Constitutional Court was told on Tuesday.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, arguing for Sustaining the Wild Coast, said allowing Shell to renew a right already declared unlawful by the courts violated communities’ right to fair administrative action, their spiritual and cultural heritage and their livelihoods...
