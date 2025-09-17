News

WATCH LIVE | Day 1 of Madlanga commission

By TimesLIVE - 17 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is set to get under way on Wednesday.

The commission is tasked with probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, alleging he interfered in the operations of the police force. 

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 1
