Woman nabbed for allegedly stealing R6m from grieving families

A 35-year-old businesswoman has appeared in court following her arrest for allegedly misappropriating more than R6m from deceased estate trust accounts.
Annene Claasen was arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud and money laundering.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the arrest followed a meticulous investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Gqeberha, in collaboration with the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority.
It is alleged that in February 2019, Moore Accounting Services in Humansdorp outsourced the administration of deceased estates to Ancoris Fiduciary Services, represented by its sole director and shareholder, Claasen.
In her role as appointed agent and executor of estates, she allegedly diverted funds intended for beneficiaries into her personal and business bank accounts.
Further investigations by the Hawks revealed that between March 2021 and April 2023, substantial amounts were allegedly transferred from estate trust accounts into Claasen’s personal and company accounts.
The total value of the alleged misappropriated funds exceeds R6m.
Claasen appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on the day of her arrest, where she was released on bail of R1,000.
The case was postponed to October 28 for further investigation and for Claasen to secure legal representation.
Provincial head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for their dedication.
“This case highlights our commitment to ensuring financial crimes, especially those that exploit grieving families, are investigated thoroughly and decisively.”
The Herald
Image: OLIVIER LE MOAL/123RF
