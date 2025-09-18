Another blow for Rob Evans as bail appeal is struck from roll
It is back to the drawing board for murder accused Rob Evans after his second bid for bail suffered a major blow in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, with the matter struck from the roll.
After argument was heard from both the defence and the state, judge Nyameko Gqamana found that magistrate Deidre Dickson, who presided over the matter in the Humansdorp Regional Court, had not been served the notice of appeal timeously...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.