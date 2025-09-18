Game on! Who will take the region’s ANC throne?
Lobishe and Nqakula in race for chair position in regional elective conference next weekend
Lobbying for control of Florence Matomela House is in full swing with a week to go before the ANC’s scheduled regional conference in Nelson Mandela Bay and regional task team chair Babalwa Lobishe looks to be inches ahead in the race for the top job.
The party still needs to meet a 70% threshold to hold the conference, with 41 of its 60 branches now in good standing — just one short of the 42 required to qualify...
