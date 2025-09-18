Hundreds of families to benefit from Kuyga electrification drive
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is finally installing electricity infrastructure at 560 houses in the Gomora informal settlement and low-income homes in Kuyga at a cost of R2.8m.
The Kuyga community has been plagued by illegal electricity connections, sparking tension between residents in informal settlements and those in formal homes nearby whose power supply has been disrupted because of the theft...
