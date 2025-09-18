News

Hundreds of families to benefit from Kuyga electrification drive

By Andisa Bonani - 18 September 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is finally installing electricity infrastructure at 560 houses in the Gomora informal settlement and low-income homes in Kuyga at a cost of R2.8m.

The Kuyga community has been plagued by illegal electricity connections, sparking tension between residents in informal settlements and those in formal homes nearby whose power supply has been disrupted because of the theft...

