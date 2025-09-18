Municipality provides lifeline to steel manufacturer
Metro agrees to lease transformer to Coega company after its own unit failed
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has stepped in to support one of its largest electricity consumers, Coega Steels, by leasing a transformer to the company for R250,000 a month.
The move come after the company’s own unit failed on August 25, severely disrupting its operations and putting jobs at risk...
