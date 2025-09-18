Parliamentary committee chair disappointed with report on George building collapse
Parliament’s portfolio committee for public works and infrastructure chair, Carol Phiri, has expressed disappointment regarding investigation into the fatal George building collapse.
This follows the presentation of the findings from an investigation by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) presented on Wednesday by chief executive Msizi Myeni at the Protea Hotel in George...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.