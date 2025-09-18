Pastry Princess murderer admits to being a bad partner

Sibusiso Zitha, found guilty of the murder of Thembekile Letlape, 38, a celebrity chef known as the “Pastry Princess”, admitted he introduced his partner to bad things including drugs.
Zitha, 41, testified in mitigation of sentence in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.
He told the court he would accept any sentence the court deemed appropriate for his “deed”.
“Me introducing her to cocaine, specifically being the bad thing you're referring to, is not an indication of me not loving her.
“It's just an indication of me being a bad partner.”
Zitha also apologised to the parents of Letlape who showed him “kindness and support” while he was with their daughter.
Letlape and Zitha had been in a relationship and lived together in Fourways.
On May 30 2024, during an argument while Letlape was preparing food in their home, Zitha attacked her in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter.
He stabbed her several times in her face and chest and she succumbed to her wounds at the scene.
Zitha was found guilty in July.
The pre-sentencing proceedings continue.
