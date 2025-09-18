Sentencing of guest house owner after gas poisoning postponed
The sentencing of a Kareedouw guest house owner, convicted of double murder after a couple died from gas poisoning while staying at his property, has been postponed.
Kevin Pretorius, 47, was convicted in January by magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani of being responsible for the deaths of engaged couple Marie Hoon, 28, and Jean Vosloo, 25, in an incident in 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.