About four years after a house robbery in Gqeberha, a suspect has been arrested in the Western Cape.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the Hawks, through the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigations unit in collaboration with the Western Cape Provincial Organised Crime Component, executed the operation in Malmesbury on Wednesday.
“The police executed a warrant of arrest, which was authorised for the apprehension of a Namibian citizen, 40, for [an alleged] house robbery incident that occurred in 2021 in Walmer, Gqeberha.
“Four [robbers] entered a farm in Gqeberha where they forcefully confronted the owner, demanding cash, jewellery before fleeing,” Mhlakuvana said.
“A case was opened and the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing.”
Mhlakuvana said the suspect was in transit to Gqeberha and would appear in court on Monday.
The investigation was ongoing and more arrests were imminent.
The Herald
Suspect nabbed in Western Cape four years after Nelson Mandela Bay home robbery
Image: SAPS
About four years after a house robbery in Gqeberha, a suspect has been arrested in the Western Cape.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the Hawks, through the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigations unit in collaboration with the Western Cape Provincial Organised Crime Component, executed the operation in Malmesbury on Wednesday.
“The police executed a warrant of arrest, which was authorised for the apprehension of a Namibian citizen, 40, for [an alleged] house robbery incident that occurred in 2021 in Walmer, Gqeberha.
“Four [robbers] entered a farm in Gqeberha where they forcefully confronted the owner, demanding cash, jewellery before fleeing,” Mhlakuvana said.
“A case was opened and the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing.”
Mhlakuvana said the suspect was in transit to Gqeberha and would appear in court on Monday.
The investigation was ongoing and more arrests were imminent.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News