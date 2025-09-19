An abandoned vehicle with blood stains on the side of the road set in motion an aerial and ground search early on Friday that led to the discovery of an injured off-duty traffic officer in Cape Town.
City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said a traffic officer on patrol came across the vehicle on Baden Powell Drive just before 6.30am.
“The vehicle was empty but the officer noticed blood stains and the key had been broken off in the ignition.
“It emerged that the vehicle belongs to an off-duty traffic officer,” she said.
Police were notified, with the city's safety and security investigative unit.
An aerial search was carried out along the stretch of road with police K9 and search and rescue teams scouring the terrain on the ground.
An update posted by traffic services at 8.18am read: “The officer has been found. He is injured, but alive and has indicated he was assaulted and robbed. SAPS will investigate the circumstances around the incident.”
TimesLIVE
Abandoned, bloodstained car sparks search for injured Cape Town traffic officer
Image: 123RF/natthawut123rf
An abandoned vehicle with blood stains on the side of the road set in motion an aerial and ground search early on Friday that led to the discovery of an injured off-duty traffic officer in Cape Town.
City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said a traffic officer on patrol came across the vehicle on Baden Powell Drive just before 6.30am.
“The vehicle was empty but the officer noticed blood stains and the key had been broken off in the ignition.
“It emerged that the vehicle belongs to an off-duty traffic officer,” she said.
Police were notified, with the city's safety and security investigative unit.
An aerial search was carried out along the stretch of road with police K9 and search and rescue teams scouring the terrain on the ground.
An update posted by traffic services at 8.18am read: “The officer has been found. He is injured, but alive and has indicated he was assaulted and robbed. SAPS will investigate the circumstances around the incident.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News