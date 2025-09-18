Bail for five soldiers arrested in connection with cigarette smuggling

Five defence force (SANDF) members arrested in Musina on Tuesday after allegedly conducting an unauthorised operation to intercept smugglers that resulted in illicit cigarettes being concealed at a military base, have been granted bail of R5,000.

Their two Zimbabwean co-accused were denied bail and were remanded.

Tshabadira Macdonald, 28, Peterson Waydon, 29, Tshivhenga Khuliso, 42, Maphukhumela Khodani Abel, 29, and Modisa Evah Mmaphuthi, 39, together with two Zimbabweans, Mutavhatsindi Livhuwani, 27, and Chauke Perfious, 27, briefly appeared in the Musina magistrate's court on Thursday.

They face charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. In addition, the two Zimbabweans have been charged under the Immigration Act.

They were arrested after allegedly attempting to intercept smugglers in an unauthorised operation that led to the concealment of illicit cigarettes at a military base.

SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala said Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, the chief of the SANDF, has directed that internal disciplinary processes run concurrently with criminal proceedings, and the outcome of the processes will determine further administrative and command decisions.

“The SANDF reiterates its zero tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems,” he said

Tshabalala said preliminary reports indicate that, at about midnight on Tuesday, the group of soldiers allegedly conducted an unauthorised operation at Artonvilla, Musina, also known as Sediba sa Tlou base.

He said the members, allegedly acting in concert with two Zimbabwean nationals, attempted to unlawfully intercept a group of smugglers transporting illicit cigarettes into South Africa.

During the incident, shots were allegedly fired, illicit goods seized and some contraband was unlawfully concealed at the base.

“Following credible intelligence, a joint operation by the military police, military intelligence and the police was launched later that morning. The team discovered six hidden boxes of illicit cigarettes inside the base, in addition to the 18 boxes that had already been handed over to Sars,” he said.

He said the suspects initially attempted to obstruct the investigation and deny access to the premises.

However, after engagement with senior officers, the search was successfully conducted.

