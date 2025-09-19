News

Bail granted on appeal to immigrant allegedly caught in a trap paying a bribe

By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 September 2025

A suspected illegal immigrant, accused of trying to bribe a home affairs official, has been granted bail on appeal to the Gqeberha high court.

Malawian national Yusuf Kalipinde, 42, faces charges of corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act...

